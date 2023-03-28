Ruling Civil Contract faction nominates Anahit Manasyan for Human Rights Defender

The ruling Civil Contract faction has nominated Deputy Prosecutor General Anahit Manasyan for the post of Human Rights Defender, Secretary of the faction Artur Hovhannisyan informs.

The opposition factions earlier announced that they would jointly nominate Edgar Ghazaryan for the post.

The post of the Human Rights Defender has been vacant since Kristinne Grigoryan resigned in late January.

Everyone having attained the age of 25, enjoying high authority within the public, having higher education, having been a citizen of solely the Republic of Armenia for the preceding four years, permanently residing in the Republic of Armenia for the preceding four years, and having the right of suffrage, as well as having command of the Armenian language may be elected to the office of the Defender.

According to law, the Defender shall be elected by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, upon recommendation of the competent standing committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, by at least three fifths of votes of the total number of the members of the Parliament, for a term of six years.

The Defender shall assume office immediately after having been elected by the National Assembly by taking an oath.