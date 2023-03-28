Opposition picks Edgar Ghazaryan as nominee for Human Rights Defender

The opposition factions of the National Assembly – “Armenia” and “I have the Honor” – have picked Edgar Ghazaryan as their joint candidate for the post of the Human Rights Defender.

The decision was announced by Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chair of the Human Rights Committee of the National Assembly.

The ruling Civil Contract faction is yet to nominate a candidate.

The post of the Human Rights Defender has been vacant since Kristinne Grigoryan resigned in late January.

Edgar Ghazaryan served as Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Poland.

Before that he was the Governor of Vayots-Dzor region.

Everyone having attained the age of 25, enjoying high authority within the public, having higher education, having been a citizen of solely the Republic of Armenia for the preceding four years, permanently residing in the Republic of Armenia for the preceding four years, and having the right of suffrage, as well as having command of the Armenian language may be elected to the office of the Defender.

According to law, the Defender shall be elected by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, upon recommendation of the competent standing committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, by at least three fifths of votes of the total number of the members of the Parliament, for a term of six years.

The Defender shall assume office immediately after having been elected by the National Assembly by taking an oath.