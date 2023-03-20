Trilateral statements remain key to stabilization of situation in the region – Lavrov

The trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan undoubtedly remain the key to stabilizing the situation in the region in various fields, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, opening talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow on Monday.

“We have no doubt that the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation remain the key to the implementation of all decisions in the interests of ensuring the stabilization of the situation [in the region]: both in the economic sphere, and in the military-political sphere, and in international law,” Lavrov pointed out.