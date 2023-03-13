Gary Lineker to return to Match of the Day after BBC suspension

Gary Lineker will return to present Match of the Day after he was taken off air following an impartiality row in which he criticised the government’s new asylum policy, the BBC reports.

BBC director general Tim Davie announced an independent review will be carried out on social media guidelines.

Lineker said he backs the review and is looking forward to getting back on air.

He said the last few days had been “surreal” and thanked people for their “incredible support”.

Weekend football coverage across the BBC was disrupted due to walkouts triggered by Lineker’s suspension.

In a statement, Mr Davie said: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences.

“I apologies for this.”

Last week, in a tweet Lineker compared the language used to set out the government’s asylum plan to “that used by Germany in the 30s”.

His words, about the government’s new Illegal Migration Bill, were criticised by Conservative ministers, including the home secretary.

Lineker was told on Friday he had to apologise for his tweets or would be unable to present Match of the Day at the weekend.

When he refused to do so, he was taken off air, triggering an unprecedented wave of walkouts from fellow pundits and commentators.