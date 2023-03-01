Professional boxer Murad Gassiev acquires Armenian citizenship

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan received former WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Murad Gassiev.

Robert Petrosyan, the second coach of the senior boxing team of Armenia, was also present at the meeting.

On March 3 Russian Murad Gassiev will fight American boxer Mike Balogun in a professional boxing event at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.

Professional boxer Murad Gassiev holds WBA Asia heavyweight title and EBP Eurasia title.

The boxer has recently acquired Armenian citizenship.

“I hope that in the near future you will also fight as a representative of Armenia and raise the Armenian flag as a winner,” said Karen Giloyan. The Deputy Minister wished success and victory to Murad Gassiev in the upcoming fight and added that he will follow the performance of the boxer.

Gassiev, in turn, confirmed the possibility of entering the ring under the flag of Armenia in the future. He noted that he has come a long way in this sport and aims to fight for the world champion’s title.

The boxing event will also feature Armenians Samvel Apreyan and Ghukas Ghukasyan, Arman Galstyan and Hayrik Nazaryan.