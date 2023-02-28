Nigeria election results 2023: Opposition parties want poll to be scrapped

Opposition parties in Nigeria have called for the presidential election to be scrapped, describing it as a sham, the BBC reports.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party said results had been manipulated, and they wanted a new election to be organised.

Governing party candidate Bola Tinubu is currently in the lead with just over 44% of the vote, official figures released so far show.

The commission has not yet commented on the opposition’s demand.

Mr Tinubu’s campaign team condemned the opposition parties.

“If you’re not prepared to accept the shock of defeat, you have no moral rights to enjoy the fruits of victory,” its spokesman Dele Alake said.