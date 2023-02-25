Artsakh, Azerbaijan officials meet with mediation of Russian peacekeepers

On February 24, the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Republic of Artsakh organized a meeting between the official representatives of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the President of Artsakh, Lusine Avanesyan told Artsakhpress.

She said issues related to lifting the blockade of Artsakh, stable and uninterrupted supply of natural gas and electricity were discussed.

“During the meeting, an agreement was reached on ensuring uninterrupted operation of the Armenia-Artsakh gas pipeline, repairing the only Shinuhayr-Stepanakert high-voltage powerline and restoring electricity supply.

“We are waiting for appropriate steps from the Azerbaijani side, which will enable our specialists to reach the place of power supply failure, assess the damage and start the repair works,” the Spokesperson said.

As for the removal of the roadblock, she said the Russian side continues to make efforts , Avanesyan said, expressing hope for progress in that direction shortly.