Blinken to host a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in Munich

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in Munich, Germany today.

The leaders are attending the Munich Security Conference.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili will also participate in a panel discussion on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus.”

The discussion will be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference from 16.30 – 17.15 local time (19:30-20:15 Yerevan time).

OSCE Secretary General Secretary General is also expected to participate in the discussion.