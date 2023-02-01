“Armath” Engineering Laboratory opens in Kuwait’s Armenian school

Armath Engineering Lab opened at Armenian School of Kuwait on Tuesday, January 31. .

Principal of the Armenian School, UATE Director General Hayk Chobanyan offered opening remarks. Shamam Gevorgyan. UATE Educational Programs Director Shamam Gevorgyan presented an overview of Armath 10-years achievements. Armath Kuwait students then presented their projects.

Kuwaiti officials and potential partners, Armenian community representatives, parents, students, official representatives of sister Christian churches in Kuwait, Kuwaiti Private schools and colleges were invited to the ceremony.

On the same day there was a meeting with Dr. Ammar Alhusaini, Acting Director General of Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT). The delegation then visited the Armenian Church in Kuwait.

On January 29 – February 2 Armenian high-tech delegation pays a working visit to Kuwait. The delegation comprises Hayk Chobanyan, Chief Executive Officer of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE), Shamam Gevorgyan, Educational Programs Director of Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises, Arman Atoyan, Co-Founder of Arloopa and Ashot Arzumanyan, Co-Founder of the SmartGateVC.

The visit aims at raising awareness about Armenia’s high-tech sector and its opportunities, introduce the high-tech sector to Kuwait’s government agencies in charge of ICT, provide the spectrum of investment and cooperation opportunities with Armenian companies (including startups), and establish contacts with private IT companies in Kuwait.

On February 1st delegation members had a meeting with Mr. Anas Mirza, CEO of National Technology Enterprise Company.

Armath Lab in Kuwait started functioning in autumn 2022, but the official ceremony was planned for January 31th, 2023 for all the stakeholder to have the opportunity to hear the first presentations of the students.