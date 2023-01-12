Russia determined to take steps to resolve the situation around Lachin corridor – Zakharova

Russia is determined to do substantive work to solve the situation around the Lachin corridor, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“We are determined to engage not in populism, but in substantive work to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor,” she said. “And with regard to the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, we consistently support the activities of the relevant bilateral commission. We are ready to provide every assistance in its work, including by providing cartographic materials,” Zakharova said.

“Progress in this direction will effectively resolve disputed issues on the ground. The corresponding tripartite working group, co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, is engaged in unblocking transport communications in the region. Serious preparatory work has been done under its auspices, additional joint efforts are required to transfer them to practical course,” the diplomat noted.