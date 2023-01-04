Los Angeles Mayor calls for an end to the blockade of Lachin corridor

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass calls for an end to the blockade of Lachin corridor.

“I stand with the Armenian community here in Los Angeles calling for an end to the blockade of the Lachin Corridor. We must clearly demonstrate our commitment to freedom by helping the people of Artsakh. This is a crisis and will only get worse with inaction. Lives are at stake,” Bass said in a Twitter post.

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia – has been closed by Azerbaijanis since December 12 under a fake environmental pretext.