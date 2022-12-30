We’ll move forward despite difficulties: Artsakh’s Minister of State chairs extended consultations

Artsakh’s Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan today convened an extended consultation featuring the leadership of the state bodies.

Summing up the past year, the Minister of State said it was “difficult and complex. “We faced a new reality – a blockade. On the other hand, this year showed that society is really ready to come together, and the two rallies showed people’s willingness to stand side by side. I want to thank the people of Artsakh, who in this situation do not lose their spirit, do not change their ideas about the independence and future of Artsakh and continue to stand with dignity on their land,” emphasized Ruben Vardanyan.

The Minister of State thanked the participants of the session for the work carried out in difficult conditions. Addressing the newly appointed Ministers of Health, Agriculture, Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, he said that it is not appropriate to congratulate in this situation, instead, perhaps it is more correct to thank them for taking responsibility. The Minister of State emphasized that despite the blockade, the ongoing reforms will continue. “Of course, we planned to implement all this in a different way, but new realities require a new approach. We have to make decisions and move forward step by step.”

Referring to the financial and economic situation, he noted that the year 2022 ends with a large budget deficit. In addition, the economy is increasingly strained by the blockade. The Minister of State noted that in such realities, great efforts and maximum organized work will be required to ensure the normal life of the population. “Despite these difficulties, we will go forward, we have no other way,” he emphasized.