Russia says criticism of peacekeepers over Lachin Corridor unacceptable

Criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the context of the situation in the Lachin corridor is unacceptable, Moscow is working to improve the situation, Spokesperson for teh Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

“We have repeatedly said that Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to resolve the situation on the ground. No public attacks help matters, there have even worse situations. We are working to improve this situation,” the diplomat said.

Earlier on Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at a cabinet meeting that “if the Russian Federation is unable to ensure stability and security in Nagorno-Karabakh for objective or subjective reasons, it should initiate a discussion in the UN Security Council on the issue of vesting Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh by a UN Security Council mandate or sending additional multinational peacekeeping forces to Nagorno-Karabakh.”