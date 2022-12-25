ICRC delivers 10 tons of ICRC food supplies and medicine to Artsakh

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delivered 10 tons of food supplies and medicine to Artsakh, Zara Amatuni, head of communication programs of the ICRC Armenian delegation, has said.

Earlier, the Red Cross reported that on December 24, a seriously ill 4-month-old child was transported from Artsakh to Armenia, and on the way back, a certain amount of medicine would be transported with the agreement of the parties.

The only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has been closed since December 12, when it was blocked by Azerbaijanis under fake environmental pretext.