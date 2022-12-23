Blockade of Lachin corridor pre-planned by Azerbaijani authorities – Armenia MFA Spokesman

The blockade of the Lachin corridor was pre-planned by Azerbaijani authorities, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan says.

“The coordinated character of Azerbaijani actions, including preceding incidents targeting civilian population and critical infrastructure, are yet another evidence that the blockade of Lachin Corridor is pre-planned operation by Azerbaijan with the intention to inflict harm upon the civilian population and create a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh,” the Spokesman said in a Twitter post.