Closure of Lachin Corridor sets back the peace process: US calls on Azerbaijan to open the road

Closure of the Lachin Corridor has severe humanitarian implications and sets back the peace process, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a Twitter post.

“We call on the government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the corridor. The way forward is through negotiations,” Price said.

Closure of the Lachin Corridor has severe humanitarian implications and sets back the peace process. We call on the government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the corridor. The way forward is through negotiations. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) December 13, 2022

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.