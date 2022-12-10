Junior Eurovision 2022: Online voting now open

The first round of voting for the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest is now open.

Voting will be open from Friday 9 December, 20:00 CET – Sunday 11 December, 15:59 CET (just before the start of the Live Show).

No matter where you are in the world, you can cast your vote for your favourite Junior Eurovision entries this year! (And yes, that means you can vote for your own country, too!)

If you miss your chance to vote while this window is open, don’t worry! You’ll get another chance right after song number 16 is performed on Sunday, so keep watching and vote for your faves!