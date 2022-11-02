We call it “route,” Zakharova says in response to Turkish journalist’s question about “Zangezur corridor”

We are using the term “route,” official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing in response to a question about “Zagezour corridor.”

In response to a question from a correspondent of the Turkish Anadolu news agency, she clarified that they call the possible road connecting Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan “route,” not “corridor.”

She said the unblocking of regional communications was discussed at the trilateral meeting in Sochi, and an agreement was reached that joint work would be continued within the framework of a working group co-chaired by the vice-premiers of the three countries.