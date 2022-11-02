Delegation of French Haut-de-Seine Department visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by Georges Siffredi, President of the French Haut-de-Seine Department, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, accompanied by the Deputy Governor of Tavush, Narek Ghushchyan.

Lusine Abrahamyan, the deputy director for museum works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of creation of the memorial complex. She referred to the history of three khachkars placed in the territory of Tsitsernakaberd in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government the last century in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak) and Baku, stressing that what happened was the continuation of the Armenian Genocide.

Georges Siffredi and Narek Ghushchyan laid wreaths at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, after which the guests placed flowers near the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Members of the French delegation also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, accompanied by Hasmik Martirosyan, senior tour guide of AGMI, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, after which Mr. Siffredi made a note in the memorial book of Honorary Guests.