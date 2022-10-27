Putin says peace treaty between Armenia, Azerbaijan necessary

Russia supports the idea of ​​concluding a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, while Moscow is not going to impose anything on Yerevan, the choice of a solution is the business of the Armenian people and leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a plenary meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

“Our position is that this peace treaty is, of course, needed, and we support a peaceful settlement, as well as the delimitation of the border and the complete settlement of the border issue,” the Russian President said. “The question is – which option to choose? It’s up to Armenia, the Armenian people and the Armenian leadership to decide”

“In any case, whatever option is chosen, if it leads to peace, we are only for it. But we are not going to impose anything. We cannot and are not going to dictate anything to Armenia,” he assured.