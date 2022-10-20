Persian Gulf-Black Sea transport corridor one of the most important issues on the agenda, Iranian FM says in Yerevan

The Persian Gulf- Black Sea transport corridor is one of the most important topics on our agenda, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“And we agree that taking into consideration the role India can play in this transport link we intends to form a trilateral platform between Armenia, Iran and India to be able to implement our goals connected with this project,” the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan noted, in turn, that Armenia is interested in the Persian Gulf- Black Sea transport corridor.

“Jus as Iran and Bulgaria, we have initialed an agreement on this, negotiations with other countries are also under way, including countries that were not initially involved in the process,” the Minister said.

“I think the corridor will be interesting for India, as well, and we will finally reach implementation of this idea,” he added.