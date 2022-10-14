PoliticsTop

Putin invites Pashinyan and Aliyev for a meeting in Russia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 14, 2022, 12:17
Less than a minute

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev for a meeting in Russia.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Astana on Friday, Putin recalled that he had repeatedly met in a trilateral format with Aliyev and Pashinyan.

“I am pleased to invite the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, we need to agree on a date and meet in Russia anywhere at any time, in Sochi, in St. Petersburg, in Moscow,” he said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 14, 2022, 12:17
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button