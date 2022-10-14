Putin invites Pashinyan and Aliyev for a meeting in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev for a meeting in Russia.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Astana on Friday, Putin recalled that he had repeatedly met in a trilateral format with Aliyev and Pashinyan.

“I am pleased to invite the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, we need to agree on a date and meet in Russia anywhere at any time, in Sochi, in St. Petersburg, in Moscow,” he said.