PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani units fire at Armenian positions

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 11, 2022, 09:57
Less than a minute

On October 10, at around 10:10 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms at the Armenian military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The enemy’s fire was suppressed by counter-actions, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 11, 2022, 09:57
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button