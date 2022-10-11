Azerbaijani units fire at Armenian positions

On October 10, at around 10:10 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms at the Armenian military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The enemy’s fire was suppressed by counter-actions, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.
No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.
On October 10, at around 10:10 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms at the Armenian military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.