Canada has imposed sanctions on Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova among 21 Russian nationals, in response to the country’s smilitary operation in Ukraine, according to a government release.

The sanctions list also includes former Yandex CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk, cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo and dozens of media personalities.

REGNUM news agency and Roskomnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Communications) are also on the list.