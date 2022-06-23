Boxing school named after Vic Darchinyan to open in Armenia’s Vanadzor

A sports school named after world-famous boxer Vic Darchinyan will be opened in the city of Vanadzor in the near future, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Government sitting today.

“We plan to open a boxing school after Arthur Abraham. As a result of discussions, we came to the conclusion that we should establish a school after Vic Darchinyan in Vanadzor,” said the Prime Minister.

“We have to talk to our champions as well, because they should also be involved in further management of the schools,” he said.

Last week the Government approved plans to open a sports school after Arthur Abraham in Yerevan’s Shengavit community.

Vic Darchinyan, a former professional boxer, held multiple titles in two weight classes, including the IBF flyweight title from 2004 to 2007; and the WBA (Undisputed, later Unified), WBC, IBF, and lineal super-flyweight titles between 2008 and 2010.

Additionally, he held a record four IBO titles at flyweight, super-flyweight, and twice at bantamweight between 2005 and 2011. A southpaw with a highly unique fighting style and formidable punching power, Darchinyan became the first Armenian boxer to win a world title in 2004.