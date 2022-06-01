Charles Aznavour monument unveiled in Varna, Bulgaria

A monument to Charles Aznavour has been unveiled in Varna, Bulgaria, ORER Armenian European Magazine reports.

According to the source, it started a year ago. The diligent work of a Bulgarian initiative committee led to the signing of a Memorandum of understanding between the Aznavour Foundation and AGBU Varna.

The official unveiling ceremony of the Charles Aznavour Monument was held in the heart of Varna – Saedinenie Square, under the patronage of Her Excellency Ms. Florence Robine – Ambassador of the French Republic to the Republic of Bulgaria, His Excellency Armen Yedigaryan – Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Bulgaria, and with the blessing of Archbishop Tatev Agopyan – Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Holy Church in Bulgaria and Romania. The composition is a work of the sculptor Krassimir Angelov.

The Charles Aznavour Monument was inaugurated by His Excellency Armen Yedigaryan – Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Bulgaria, Ms. Iva Dikova – Attaché for Cooperation at the French Embassy and Representative of Her Excellency Ms. Florence Robin – Ambassador of the Republic of France to the Republic of Bulgaria, and Mr. Levon Hampartzoumian – Honorary Member of the Armenian General Benevolent Union “Parekordzagan” Varna.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Varna, Mr. Ivan Portnih, Mr. Daniel Lorer – Minister of Innovations and growth, Mr. Blagomir Kotsev – Governor of Varna province, government officials, local government officials and many citizens.