Mirzoyan, Borrell discuss Armenia-EU relations, regional and international issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a private talk with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell ahead of the 4th Partnership Council meeting in Brussels.

During the private conversation, the parties touched upon Armenia-EU relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s position on the establishment of regional peace and stability and the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs attached importance to the support of the international community, in particular, the EU, to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in promoting a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.