50 Cent announces forthcoming concert in Yerevan

Rapper 50 Cent took to Twitter to announce his forthcoming concert in Yerevan.

“Yerevan, Armenia! It’s going down Friday July 1st at the Hrazdan Stadium for HAYA Festival. We’re going to have a good time! Don’t Miss Out!” he wrote.

HAYA is a new project, which aims at creating new standards of concert activity in Armenia. It is designed for large-scale events with tens of thousands of attendants. Throughout the region, the HAYA Festival is a meeting hub for the top artists performing in various musical genres. It opens a new page for Armenia’s tourism sector and creates new incentives for economic development.

HAYA hosts the world-famous rap artist 50 Cent in 2022. The concert will take place on July 1st.

On June 25thFrench pop singer ZAZ will perform with her first solo concert in Armenia.

Led Zeppelin Symphonic exceptional project will take place on July 9th. The music of the legendary group is performed by the phenomenal performers from London West End accompanied by the UK’s finest rock band and symphonic orchestra. A total of 25 songs are featured, including fan favorites: Whole Lotta Love, Black Dog, Kashmir, Rock & Roll, Dazed & Confused, and Stairway to Heaven. The project was created under the auspices of the legendary group members who presented at the highly acclaimed premiere in London.

All three concerts will take place at the historical Hrazdan Stadium of Yerevan.

The HAYA Festival will continue in September and October, presenting the world-famous pop musicians in Armenia, the names of artists will be announced soon. Concerts are foreseen also in picturesque strips of land outside of Yerevan, where the visitors can stay overnight in camps and enjoy the “festival city” of HAYA.

HAYA Festival was founded by Sona Hovhannisyan, the Director of the Yerevan Perspectives 23rd International Music Festival. The creative team is composed of the most experienced specialists of Armenia and international experts.