US, Armenia sign MoU on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken signed today a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation at the Department of State today.
Related Articles
Armenian FM, USAID Director Samantha Power discuss perspectives of exspanding cooperation
May 2, 2022, 22:06
UEFA bans Russian football clubs from participating in 2022-23 season
May 2, 2022, 21:35
Toivo Klaar hosts Armenian, Azerbaijani officials in Brussels
May 2, 2022, 20:50
Mirzoyan, Blinken to sign MoU on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation
May 2, 2022, 18:26
The Prime Minister received René Léonian, President of the Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches of Eurasia
May 2, 2022, 18:14
Cavusoglu defends Grey Wolves gesture to Armenian protesters
May 2, 2022, 17:58
Check AlsoClose
-
No discussion on “re-demarcation” of the Armenian-Turkish border – MFAMay 2, 2022, 15:47