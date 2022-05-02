PoliticsTopVideo

US, Armenia sign MoU on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 2, 2022, 22:18
Less than a minute

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken signed today a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation at the Department of State today.

