Russia will present AK-15 and AK-203 assault rifles for the first time at a defense exhibition in Armenia

For the first time, Russia will present the AK-15 and AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles at the international defense exhibition ArmHighTech 2022 in Yerevan, informs the press service of Rosoboronexport, the state intermediary agency for Russia’s exports/imports of defense-related and dual use products, technologies and services.

“Among the novelties of the Russian defense industry, modernized combat and military transport helicopters, the T-90MS tank, a universal armored engineering vehicle, combat vehicles based on the Boomerang universal wheeled platform, as well as AK-15 and AK Kalashnikov assault rifles will be shown,” the press service said.

Rosoboronexport will also present models of aviation equipment, including weapons for the ground forces, air defense systems, small arms and protected vehicles for various purposes. The company will also show the means of radar combat against small-sized drones. In total, about 300 items of products are planned to be presented at the exhibition.

A large-scale demonstration of innovative developments and ready-made solutions in the field of modern weapons and military equipment is planned. In addition, in Yerevan, Rosoboronexport will present the broad possibilities of the Russian industry to modernize previously delivered products, including within the framework of joint activities.

The third International Exhibition of Armaments and Armored Technologies ArmHighTech 2022 will take place from March 31 to April 2 at the Sports and Concert Complex named after Karen Demirchyan in Yerevan.