Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to insist on direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a video message, Zelensky told Putin it was “time to meet, time to speak. I want to be heard by everyone, especially in Moscow.”

The Ukrainian leader told Russian officials that the time had come “for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine.”

“Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that you will need several generations to recover,” he said.