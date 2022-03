US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on a video call on Friday about the situation in Ukraine.

The call lasted just under two hours, the White House said.

Xi told Biden that conflicts and confrontations such as the events in Ukraine are in the interests of no one, according to Chinese state media.

“The Ukraine crisis is something that we don’t want to see,” Xi was quoted as saying. Chinese state media said the call had been requested by the U.S. side.