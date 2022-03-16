Rossgram: Russia to launch an analogue of Instagram

Russian tech entrepreneurs are set to launch a picture-sharing application on the domestic market after Instagram was blocked in the country earlier this week.

The new service, known as Rossgram, will launch on March 28 and have additional functions such as crowdfunding and paid access for some content.

“On March 28, 2022, the Russian analogue of Instagram will be launched for Android and iOS. Regular users will have access in April 2022,” Alexander Zobov, the initiative’s public relations director, wrote on the VKontakte social network.

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor blocked access to Instagram from Monday after its U.S. owner Meta Platforms said last week it would allow social media users in some countries to call for violence against Putin.