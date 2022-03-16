New Zealand border to reopen from next month, PM Ardern says

New Zealand has brought forward plans to reopen its borders to international travelers after a Covid lockout of more than two years, the BBC reports.

Australians will be allowed to enter the country without needing to quarantine or isolate from 13 April.

Fully vaccinated travelers from about 60 countries on a visa-waiver list will be able to arrive from 2 May. Those nations include the UK and US.

All arrivals will have to show a negative Covid test.

New Zealand shut its borders in March 2020 as the pandemic spread. They have remained closed, except for a short-lived travel bubble with Australia.

Currently only New Zealand citizens are allowed in and out.