Australia sanctions Abramovich and 32 other Russian businessmen

The Australian government has joined the UK and the US in announcing “fresh sanctions on 33 Russian businesspeople and their immediate family members.”

Roman Abramovich, Chelsea FC owner, is one of the people sanctioned, alongside Alexey Miller, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergey Chemezov, Nikolay Tokarev, Igor Shuvalov, Kirill Dmitriev and several others.

Australia said the sanctions announced today reinforce the country’s “commitment to sanction those people who have amassed vast personal wealth and are of economic and strategic significance to Russia.”

The statement went on to say: “We strongly support recent announcements by Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of further restrictive measures against key Russian individuals.”