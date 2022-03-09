UK can now detain Russian aircraft – foreign secretary

The UK has announced a raft of new sanctions affecting Russian aircraft and exports of space and aviation technology, the BBC reports.

The measures will give the government powers to detain Russian aircraft in the UK and make it a criminal offence to fly or land them in the country.

Ministers said the sanctions would target figures close to the Kremlin.

One plane at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire is already understood to be under investigation.

In addition, new trade sanctions will prevent all UK exports of aviation or space-related technology to Russia, including related services such as insurance