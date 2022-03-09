Moscow announces another ceasefire as 5,000 evacuated from Sumy

Moscow has announced another humanitarian ceasefire to allow civilians to flee.

The corridors will again be set up for Kyiv, Chernigovv, Sumy, Kharkov and Mariupol at 10:00 local time [07:00 GMT].

Yesterday, Ukraine officials said they managed to evacuate 5,000 people from Sumy – the first successful mass evacuation.

“About 5,000 people and more than 1,000 private vehicles “are already in safety,”said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

The governor of the north-eastern city of Ukraine has confirmed a humanitarian corridor opened on Tuesday, is set to continue on Wednesday.