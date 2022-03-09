McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Starbucks halt Russian sales

Consumer giants including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Starbucks have joined the list of firms halting business in Russia, the BBC reports.

McDonald’s said it was temporarily closing its roughly 850 restaurants in Russia, while Starbucks also said its 100 coffee shops would shut.

McDonald’s said it was “impossible to predict” when it would reopen.

“As a system, we join the world in aggression and violence and praying for peace.”

McDonald’s said it would continue to pay its roughly 62,000 staff in Russia. The firm has also been experiencing supply chain issues there.

Starbucks also announced it would stop all business activity in the country, including shipments of Starbucks products.

The coffee chain’s licensee in the country will temporarily shut more than 100 stores it operates there. The licensee, Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, will continue pay its roughly 2,000 employees, Starbucks said.