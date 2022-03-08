World Bank approves $723m financial package

The World Bank has approved $723m in loans and grants for Ukraine.

The bank said it is continuing to work on another $3bn package of support in the coming months for the country.

It also promised extra help for neighbouring countries that are taking in more than 1.7m refugees, which are mostly women, children and the elderly.

The bank said the funds would help Ukraine’s government provide critical services, including wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly and social programmes for the vulnerable.