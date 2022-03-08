Russia announces new ceasefire to allow evacuation of civilians

Russia is ready to open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sum, Kharkov and Mariupol, said the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, created on the basis of the National Defense Control Center.

“From 10:00 (Moscow time) on March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation declares a regime of silence and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors: from Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel <…> in agreement with the Ukrainian side,” the statement reads.

Also, humanitarian corridors will be opened from Chernigov through the territory of Belarus, from the city of Sum along two routes to Poltava and to the territory of Russia, from Kharkov to the territory of Russia or to Lvov, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk. Also, a humanitarian corridor will be opened from Mariupol along two routes to the territory of Russia and Zaporozhye.