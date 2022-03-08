McDonald’s closes all restaurants in Russia

McDonald’s has announced it will temporarily close all restaurants and pause all operations in Russia, the BBC reports.

The fast-food chain is hugely popular in Russia, with around 850 stores and 62,000 employees.

McDonald’s had been facing growing criticism for not following many other food and drinks brands by pulling out of the country.

In a statement, its CEO Chris Kempczinski says the conflict has “caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people” and “we join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.”