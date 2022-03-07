EU to consider admitting Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova

EU membership applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are going to be considered by the European Commission.

The decision to consider the applications, taken by EU ambassadors, needs to be signed off by the European Council – but that’s being described as a procedural formality.

Member states’ permanent representatives discussed the applications, received over the last week, at a meeting today, and agreed to invite the Commission to present an opinion on each.

However it may take some time – an opinion from the Commission can take up to 18 months to prepare. And if successful, the process to join the EU usually takes years.