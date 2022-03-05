Zelensky condemns West over no-fly-zone decision

Ukraine’s President has condemned Western leaders for repeatedly ruling out the introduction of a no-fly-zone over his country, the BBC reports

Speaking during a televised address to the Ukrainian people, Volodymyr Zelensky said Western leaders knew Russian aggression against the country was likely to increase and accused them of granting Vladimir Putin licence to continue bombing towns and cities.

“Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, Nato deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine,” he said in a video address from the capital city of Kyiv.

“Today the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, refusing to make a no-fly zone.”

On Friday, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described the situation in Ukraine as “horrific”, but said allied forces would not move into Ukraine either by land or air.

Western officials have argued that a no-fly-zone would oblige Nato jets to fire on Russian fighters, potentially sparking World War Three.