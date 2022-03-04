Turkish citizen wanted for assassination of journalist Hrant Dink detained in Bishkek

A citizen of Turkey wanted on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a journalist Hrant Dink was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported, 24.kg reports.

The man, 38, was using a fake passport and driver’s license.

He was wanted by the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Turkey. The man is suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Hrant Dink in January 2007, as well as a number of other serious crimes, including involvement in organized crime and illegal possession of firearms.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact under articles 378 (Illegal crossing of the state border) and 379 (Forgery of documents) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On February 28, by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek the man was taken into custody for two months.

Hrant Dink, the editor-in-chief of the Armenian newspaper Agos published in Istanbul, was killed at the entrance of his office on January 19, 2007 by Ogun Samast.

Trial of the case ended only five years later. The perpetrator of the crime, at that time a minor, Ogun Samast, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison. At least 19 people were named in the case.