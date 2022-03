Microsoft halts all new product and service sales in Russia

Microsoft said Friday it is halting all new sales of its products and services in Russia.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president, announced the decision Friday as Western businesses continue to boycott Russia

Microsoft didn’t clarify whether existing services will continue to be available.

Microsoft said it’s working closely with the governments of the U.S., U.K. and the European Union and is also suspending “many aspects” of its business in Russia in compliance with coordinated government sanctions.