Ukraine takes Russia to UN Court – Zelensky

Ukraine has submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Twitter post.



“Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week,” Zelensky said.

ICJ is world’s top court for resolving legal complaints between states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.

The Court is yet to confirm it has received an application from Ukraine.