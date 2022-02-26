Russia closes airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic

Russia said Saturday it was closing its airspace to flights from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic in response to “unfriendly actions of the aviation authorities” of the mentioned countries.

“Air carriers of these states and/or registered in them are subject to restrictions on flights to destinations on the territory of the Russian Federation, including transit flights through the airspace of the Russian Federation,” the federal air transport agency Rosaviation said.

The measure came into effect from 3 pm local time on Saturday.

“Flights from these countries can only be performed with a special permit issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency or the Russian Foreign Ministry,” the press service added.

Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic on Friday closed their airspace for flights from Russia. Latvia and Estonia have also decided to join the ban.