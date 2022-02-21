Ex-Presidents of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan put on Azerbaijan’s wanted list

Azerbaijan has put former Presidents of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargysyan on wanted list, Azerbaijani media outlets quote the Head of the Special Investigations Department of the Military Prosecutor’s Office Emil Tagiyev as saying.

Baku claims that “since February 1988, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan have pursued the goal of inciting national enmity and hatred between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples.”

Third President Serzh Sargsyan’s Office has called the accusations of the Aliyev regime “ridiculous” and “cynical.”

“It is cynical because Aliyev, who has mastered the policy of genocide over the years, whose hatred of Armenians has become a state policy inside Azerbaijan throughout his tenure, has no moral right to speak about Serzh Sargsyan, let alone to accuse him,” Sargsyan’s Office said.