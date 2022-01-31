Armenia to use AI for needs assessment and support programs

For the first time in Armenia, artificial intelligence will be used in the system of more comprehensive and targeted assessment of beneficiary needs, rapid response and support, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs informs.

The test will be carried out by the Nork Information Technology Center, a body supporting the information technology infrastructure of the Ministry, with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

The program will enable the implementation of more targeted needs assessment through artificial intelligence diagnostic tools, and will allow to analyze the characteristics of target groups through new technologies.

As a result, by combining the capabilities of artificial intelligence, it is intended to identify and analyze the effectiveness of the needs assessment system.

The results of the pilot program will be summarized in the spring and will be presented on international platforms.