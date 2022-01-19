Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Greece

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Hellenic Republic Tigran Mkrtchyan presented his credentials to the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou today.



During the meeting following the official ceremony, the Greek President congratulated the Ambassador and wished him success, expressing confidence that he would invest his efforts in the further development of bilateral relations.



Emphasizing the traditionally friendly relations between Armenia and Greece and the historically close ties, Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan noted that the two countries have a great potential for deepening cooperation and voiced hope that as a result of his activities the agenda of Armenian-Greek cooperation would be expanded, contributing to the further strengthening of relations between the two fraternal peoples and countries.

At the same time, the Ambassador noted that his activity would focus not only on the deepening of political and economic relations, but also the application of the great potential existing in the cultural, scientific and educational spheres.



The interlocutors also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations.



President Katerina Sakellaropoulou wished success to Ambassador Mkrtchyan in his diplomatic mission in Greece and expressed her support for that mission. The President of Greece also congratulated on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Greece on January 20.